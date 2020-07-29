The myth of the summer lull

It’s been the go-to explanation, helping outline any drop in rates or activities in July or August for decades, but the ‘summer lull’, referred to in countless northern hemisphere broker reports around this time of the year, is increasingly seen as a thing of the past. The convenient idea that tycoons lolling on their gin palaces in the Med somehow slows down the industry no longer holds true - partially down to the rise of Asia, as well as the greater 24/7 connectivity the markets enjoy. ...