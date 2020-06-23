What's the opposite of catching a falling knife? That’s the slightly confused state of play right now in the dry bulk sale and purchase markets where fast and effective renewed interest is palpable in line with the rise in the spot market.

"Within 15 days both the BDI and BCI increased by more than 139% and 2,893% respectively, while the average daily fare of capes went up by 448.9%. Based on the positive market sentiment and the momentum that is inspiring it, the recovery of the ground lost...