The quest for reliable sources

Trust and reliability. Two fundamental concepts that underpin so much of our daily lives. Sadly, they have both taken a bit of a beating in recent years. Whether it be the utterings of politicians or what we read in the mainstream media, one often finds oneself asking the question: “Can that really be true?” Why does it have to be that difficult to find either a person or a source of information you can truly depend on ?

Shipping has long relied on the maxim of ‘my word is my bond’ and the n...