Splash Extra

The quest for reliable sources

With so much information available, its easy to end up confused and ill-informed. Our special correspondent suggests sourcing your guidance on the next market moves should come from experienced but forward-thinking sources.

Photo of Splash SplashOctober 26, 2022
0 5 2 minutes read

Trust and reliability. Two fundamental concepts that underpin so much of our daily lives. Sadly, they have both taken a bit of a beating in recent years. Whether it be the utterings of politicians or what we read in the mainstream media, one often finds oneself asking the question: “Can that really be true?” Why does it have to be that difficult to find either a person or a source of information you can truly depend on ?

Shipping has long relied on the maxim of ‘my word is my bond’ and the n...

To continue reading, please login below or subscribe here.

 

Tags
Photo of Splash SplashOctober 26, 2022
0 5 2 minutes read
Back to top button