The Shipping Man returns

Robert Fairchild is back. The peripatetic shipping financial wizard - the brainchild of author Matt McCleery - returns for the final instalment of the Shipping Man trilogy, the best fiction series ever printed on the high flying, glamorous lives of the top of the shipowning jet set.

Exit Strategy marks the culmination of an adventure centring around ex-New York hedge fund manager, Fairchild, and his dealings with shipping magnates, many of whom bear more than a passing resemblance to well kn...