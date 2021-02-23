The trade-off between emissions reduction and debt servicing

Shipping is a profitable business that loses money through many little holes.” It’s one of the best lines Splash Extra has heard about our industry all month and comes courtesy of Mike Konstantinidis, the CEO of Greece’s METIS Cyberspace Technology, a company focusing on machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) for the shipping industry.

Konstantinidis co-founded METIS back in 2016. It’s been hard work ever since, but he’s been making headway with forward thinking names in the shipp...