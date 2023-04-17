The UK’s offshore wind vessel industry: lots of talent, not enough skill

The idea of a UK-designed, -built, -owned, -flagged, -managed, and -crewed offshore wind vessel fleet is being pushed further and further out of reach, writes Ian Baylis, founder of UK wind farm vessel support operator Seacat Services.

Because while there is an abundance of talent in the UK, for several reasons, there is not an abundance of skill. Since Seacat Services’ inception, and especially after the shift in the UK market in 2014, we’ve gone to great lengths to make that sure our roster of offshore wind crew transfer vessels (CTVs) commits to that fully domestic outlook, investing over £70m in the process. But it has been an uphill battle in the years since Brexit — and in recent months, that hill has become much, much steeper.

In the areas of shipbuilding, crewing, and operation, there are consistently more jobs than there are people; this is driving up costs, which are being shunted around the supply chain in a disordered, and often unfair, way. The logical pathways to maintaining a genuinely domestic fleet are beset by obstacles, ranging from sustained political inaction to widespread local content inconsistencies. And all of this means that the paths to new business opportunities abroad in the US, Asia, and the EU are looking more attractive than ever for UK businesses; many of which have already jumped ship, and with good reason.

The shipbuilding issue sits at the heart of a lot of this anxiety. The first problem is one of cost. On the level of raw finances, it is very difficult to get a boat built at a UK shipyard. The cost of building a boat in the UK can be up to 25% more expensive than in Europe, where vessel construction is often supported by government subsidy, and Asia, where boats are manufactured cheaply, efficiently, and perhaps most importantly, repeatedly.

Unfortunately, promises of investment that would lower that barrier to entry, such as the Home Shipbuilding Credit Guarantee Scheme, have been stuck in UK Government’s pipeline for years. There has been progress made recently, but to the disappointment of many in the CTV industry, it will only be implemented for ships over 1000 tons. The small agile boats that are crucial for ferrying wind turbine technicians around will receive none of the benefits. To a certain extent, the lack of opportunities is also limiting the advancement of decarbonisation technology for vessels, as the costs of going green are substantial.

Part of this pricing problem is the skill shortage issue. Not only is the cost of an hour’s labour in the UK far higher than it is overseas, but the share of the work is being spread to a dwindling pool of job holders. Even despite the supposedly higher wages, post-Brexit, the skilled people who came to this country for the opportunities ended up going back home. There is simply more going on in the markets overseas, and jobs are far more secure as a result.

That leads to the other issue: local content requirements, especially when it comes to crewing. When developers sign off on seabed leases for wind farms, pledges for certain UK workforce percentages are embedded. That incurs costs, which often fall onto the vessel operators. This begs the question: to what extent is local content really important, and when would it rather be swept under the rug?

You don’t have to listen hard to hear the self-congratulation about local content achievements in this country. But the reality is that skilled CTV crews have been re-beckoned over from overseas, facilitated by the Offshore Wind Workers Concession (OWWC), which has allowed companies to skip over immigration regulations to employ foreign vessel workers — and often covertly, so that everyone can maintain the “British-made, British-operated” image. We see this mantra plastered everywhere in a time when so many can’t even build boats in the UK the first place, let alone fill them with British employees.

The picture has been complicated by the imminent ending of the OWWC, which has been repeatedly renewed since 2017. Now the industry will have a choice between paying a premium for overseas crew or turning to the UK workforce to crew its vessels, having underinvested in UK training opportunities for so many years.

I come from a generation which was told to get a university degree, and not encouraged to join the trades or find pathways to practical jobs. We should avoid carrying that kind of mindset forward to today’s young people. That’s why we run our apprenticeship scheme, which we just opened to all UK applicants this year: to support those who want to get stuck in immediately. To close the gaps across our industry, we need to acknowledge the problem first instead of covering it with assurances about local content: we have the talent. But we don’t yet have the skill.