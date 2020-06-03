Home Sector Tankers US blacklists four Greek tankers for involvement in oil trade with Venezuela June 3rd, 2020 Jason Jiang Americas, Europe, Operations, Tankers

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has blacklisted four single vessel companies for alleged involvement in oil trade with Venezuela as the Trump administration tightens sanctions against the Maduro regime in Venezuela.

The latest sanctions block four oil tankers, the 2007-built aframax Athens Voyager, the 2017-built suezmax Chios I, the 2006-built VLCC Seahero and the 2003-built VLCC Voyager I. According to VesselsValue. the vessels are owned by Greek owners Chemnav Shipmanagement, Dynacom Tankers, Thenamaris and NGM Energy respectively.

“The illegitimate Maduro regime has enlisted the help of maritime companies and their vessels to continue the exploitation of Venezuela’s natural resources for the regime’s profit. The United States will continue to target those who support this corrupt regime and contribute to the suffering of the Venezuelan people,” said US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

The US has imposed similar sanctions for vessels involved with trades with Iran. Last month, Venezuela deployed navy vessels to escort tankers transporting oil from Iran.