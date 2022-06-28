The Vonheim and Frantzen show

Two Norwegians are making a name for themselves in the shipping media world.

Christopher Vonheim and William Frantzen are entrepreneurs focused on ocean industries and start-ups. They also produce the show Vonheim where Christopher interviews many famous names in shipping.

Neither man comes from a merchant shipping background, but both have found the sector to be engaging and fascinating. Frantzen was a professional footballer, playing for Tromso before injury ended that career in 2015, w...