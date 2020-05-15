Home Sector Tankers Thenamaris in for Sinokor VLCC resale May 15th, 2020 Sam Chambers Europe, Tankers

Brokers report that Sinokor has sold a VLCC resale – hull 5,473 – which is due for delivery from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) in South Korea in October this year.

A number of broking reports list Greece’s Thenamaris as the buyer of the tanker resale, paying $93m for the scrubber fitted ship, a slight premium for the prompt delivery over what a newbuild order would cost in today’s market.

Sinokor has been cutting back its fleet size this year, selling some ageing VLOCs for demolition as well as fixing a sale and leaseback deal with CSSC Shipping for four boxships.