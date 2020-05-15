Thenamaris in for Sinokor VLCC resale

May 15th, 2020

Brokers report that Sinokor has sold a VLCC resale – hull 5,473 – which is due for delivery from Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) in South Korea in October this year.

A number of broking reports list Greece’s Thenamaris as the buyer of the tanker resale, paying $93m for the scrubber fitted ship, a slight premium for the prompt delivery over what a newbuild order would cost in today’s market.

Sinokor has been cutting back its fleet size this year, selling some ageing VLOCs for demolition as well as fixing a sale and leaseback deal with CSSC Shipping for four boxships.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

