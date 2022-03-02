EuropePorts and Logistics

Thessaloniki readies to handle megamaxes

Sam Chambers March 2, 2022
Greece’s second largest container port, Thessaloniki, will spend EUR150m ($166.7m) developing its container terminal at Pier 6.

A 513 m pier extension will be added to handle megamax container vessels. The new berth is expected to be operational by late 2025.

Thessaloniki’s existing facility has an annual handling capacity of 750,000 teu.

The port was privatised four years ago. Its main stakeholders today are Belterra Investments, Terminal Link and the state-owned Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund.

According to Alphaliner, the port’s top users are MSC and CMA CGM.

