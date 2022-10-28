Third box terminal to be built at Baltimore

A former steel mill will be converted into a new container terminal at Baltimore on the US east coast.

Tradepoint Atlantic will build the 165-acre terminal and rail facility in partnership with Terminal Investment Limited (TIL), a subsidiary of Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC).

Ammar Kanaan, CEO of TIL, said the investment “is an exciting opportunity to create much needed additional container handling capacity in Baltimore and will be a driver of economic growth for its direct hinterland.”