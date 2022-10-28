AmericasPorts and Logistics

Third box terminal to be built at Baltimore

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 28, 2022
0 11 Less than a minute
Port of Baltimore

A former steel mill will be converted into a new container terminal at Baltimore on the US east coast.

Tradepoint Atlantic will build the 165-acre terminal and rail facility in partnership with Terminal Investment Limited (TIL), a subsidiary of Mediterranean Shipping Co (MSC).

Ammar Kanaan, CEO of TIL, said the investment “is an exciting opportunity to create much needed additional container handling capacity in Baltimore and will be a driver of economic growth for its direct hinterland.”

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 28, 2022
0 11 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button