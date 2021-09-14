Thistle Wind Partners join Scottish offshore wind leasing round

Thistle Wind Partners (TWP), a consortium composed of DEME Concessions, Qair Marine, and Aspiravi International, has announced its participation in Crown Estate Scotland’s ScotWind seabed leasing process.

The consortium partners have a track record of delivering wind power and renewable energy projects, and TWP has stated it will actively explore the role of green hydrogen in their projects to contribute to Scotland’s ambitious net zero targets by 2045.

To date, DEME Offshore has been involved in almost 30 UK offshore renewable projects (circa 6 GW); Qair Marine has constructed and financed 700 MW of wind-powered capacity; and Aspiravi International operates 1.5 GW of renewable energy projects.

Alain Bernard, chairman and managing director of DEME Concessions, said: “As a consortium consisting of partners who have organically grown through bespoke project development, we pledge our project solutions will be tailored to the requirements of the Scottish stakeholders and include a maximum of local supply chain capabilities.”