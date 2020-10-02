AsiaContainersDry CargoEuropeOperations

Thome forms shipmanagement JV with Carsten Rehder

Sam Chambers October 2, 2020
Carsten Rehder

Singapore shipmanager Thome Group is forming a joint venture with German owner Carsten Rehder.

Under the agreement, a new company will be set up to take over the shipmanagement of Carsten Rehder’s owned and managed fleet of mainly dry bulk, container and multipurpose vessels.

The new company is to be called Thome Shipmanagement Germany with the Thome Group and Carsten Rehder as the two shareholders. The shipmanagement staff at Carsten Rehder will be absorbed into this new company, the latest in a string of shipowner/shipmanager JV announcements around the world.

For German shipowners, third party shipmanagement services have become a more important part of the business

Carsten Rehder will remain independent as shipowners and commercial managers and Thome Germany will also seek to win new shipmanagement opportunities in Europe, separate from the business managed by Thome’s Croatian office.

Carsten Rehder and Thome Germany have also agreed to work together on projects of mutual interest.

Commenting on the joint venture, Thomas Rehder, managing director of Carsten Rehder, said: “Entering into this collaboration with the Thome Group makes sense as the German and international shipping markets have changed over the last 10 years. For German shipowners, third party shipmanagement services have become a more important part of the business. So, we decided that the time was right to integrate our shipmanagement into a larger third-party shipmanager.”

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

