Thome forms shipmanagement JV with Carsten Rehder

Singapore shipmanager Thome Group is forming a joint venture with German owner Carsten Rehder. Under the agreement, a new company will be set up to take over the shipmanagement of Carsten Rehder’s owned and managed fleet of mainly dry bulk, container and multipurpose vessels. The new company is to be called Thome Shipmanagement Germany with the Thome Group and Carsten Rehder as the two shareholders. The shipmanagement staff at Carsten Rehder will be absorbed into this new company, the latest in a string of shipowner/shipmanager JV announcements around the world. For German shipowners, third party shipmanagement services have become a more important part of the business

Carsten Rehder will remain independent as shipowners and commercial managers and Thome Germany will also seek to win new shipmanagement opportunities in Europe, separate from the business managed by Thome’s Croatian office.

Carsten Rehder and Thome Germany have also agreed to work together on projects of mutual interest.

Commenting on the joint venture, Thomas Rehder, managing director of Carsten Rehder, said: “Entering into this collaboration with the Thome Group makes sense as the German and international shipping markets have changed over the last 10 years. For German shipowners, third party shipmanagement services have become a more important part of the business. So, we decided that the time was right to integrate our shipmanagement into a larger third-party shipmanager.”