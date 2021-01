Thai owner Thoresen Thai has announced the acquisition of a 2016-built 61,144 dwt ultramax vessel.

The vessel has been identified as Scorpio Bulkers ship ultramax SBI Tethys , and has been renamed Thor Nitnirund. VesselsValue’s valuation on the vessel is $19.2m.

In December, Thoresen Thai also acquired the 2016-built ultramax bulker SBI Hyperion from Scorpio and renamed it Thor Nirimat.

The latest acquisition has increased the owned fleet of the company to 24 vessels.