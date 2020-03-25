Three American carriers seek emergency tie-up

March 25th, 2020

Three American lines are seeking an emergency tie-up to cope with the supply chain fallout brought about by the spread of coronavirus.

Crowley Liner Services, King Ocean Services, and Seaboard Marine who have service networks focused on the US Gulf, Central America and the Caribbean Basin have filed an application to implement an Emergency Cooperative Working Agreement with the United States’ Federal Maritime Commission (FMC).

“The proposed agreement would authorize Crowley, King Ocean and Seaboard to discuss and agree upon the removal of one or more vessels from their trades, the coordination of timetables, sailing dates, frequency of sailings, and the carrying capacity offered by each of them,” Alphaliner noted in its most recent weekly report.

Sam Chambers

