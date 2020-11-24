Three crew confirmed kidnapped from bunkering vessel

Three crewmembers are confirmed to have been kidnapped by pirates from the Togo-flagged bunkering vessel Stelios K which was boarded last week, according to an update provided by maritime safety consultancy Dryad Global.

The vessel was boarded and hijacked while en route to Lagos. The operator reported loss of contact with the vessel, resulting in authorities seeking to establish the vessel location and make contact with the crew. The pirates have now left the vessel, taking with them the three crew as hostages.

Negotiations are still ongoing to secure the release of the crew.