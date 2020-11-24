Operations

Three crew confirmed kidnapped from bunkering vessel

Jason Jiang Jason JiangNovember 24, 2020
0 190 Less than a minute
Evangelos Patsis / MarineTraffic

Three crewmembers are confirmed to have been kidnapped by pirates from the Togo-flagged bunkering vessel Stelios K which was boarded last week, according to an update provided by maritime safety consultancy Dryad Global.

The vessel was boarded and hijacked while en route to Lagos. The operator reported loss of contact with the vessel, resulting in authorities seeking to establish the vessel location and make contact with the crew. The pirates have now left the vessel, taking with them the three crew as hostages.

Negotiations are still ongoing to secure the release of the crew. 

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangNovember 24, 2020
0 190 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button