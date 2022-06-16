AmericasContainersOperations

Three crewmembers jump from containership off US port

Carsten Feldhusen / Marine Traffic

Three crewmembers jumped off the Liberia-flagged 6,900 teu boxship Simba into the St. Johns River in the Mayport area on Wednesday morning, according to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The vessel, operated by Singapore-based Sea Lead Shipping, was outbound from JAXPort in Jacksonville when the incident took place.

One of the crewmembers was taken to the hospital, and the other two, which had made landfall on Fort George Island, are still missing, with teams from the local sheriff’s office and CBP continuing the search.

It is still unknown why the trio jumped from a moving ship, but authorities hope to learn more by interviewing the crewmember who was apprehended.

