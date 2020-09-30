Splash Extra

Three global carriers dust off megamax newbuild plans

Carriers from Asia and Europe have been back in touch with yards in recent weeks to line up a series of 23,000 teu class ships

A trio of global carriers have dusted off newbuild megamax plans in recent weeks and are now ready to sign for a total of twenty 23,000 teu ships, adding close to half a million slots to the global fleet, with LNG propulsion set to feature for some of the ships.

The news comes as the containership orderbook currently sits at multi-year lows with very little scheduled to deliver after next year.

According to the latest Alphaliner data, the orderbook to existing ratio today stands at just 8...

