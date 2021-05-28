AsiaDry CargoOperationsTankers

Three missing after Japanese roro sinks off Ehime coast

Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 28, 2021
Bridge Valley / MarineTraffic

A Japanese roro cargo vessel Byakko sank early Friday after colliding with a Marshall Islands-registered chemical tanker Ulsan Pioneer off Ehime Prefecture, western Japan. Three of the twelve crewmembers are missing, including the captain.

According to the Imabari Coast Guard Office, the incident was reported around 23.55 hrs local time on Thursday.

The 2020-built ship sank at around 2.45 hrs local time on Friday.

The Hokusei Kaiun-owned Byakko, carrying auto parts, was en route from Kobe to Kanda in Fukuoka Prefecture.

Search and rescue is underway for the missing crew as of 14.00 hrs local time. The nine rescued were picked up by a coast guard patrol vessel and a nearby container vessel.

The chemical tanker, which sustained damage to its bow but remains afloat, has a crew of 13 and all have been reported safe, the coast guard added.

