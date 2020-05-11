Three pirate attacks in one day off West Africa

May 11th, 2020 Piracy 0 comments

Piracy attacks continue to proliferate off West Africa with three incidents reported in just one day.

The tanker Yuan Qiu Hu was pursued by a speedboat for 45 minutes off Cameroon early on Saturday morning before a navy patrol boat scared off the pirates.

A few hours later the general cargo ship Rio Mitong was attacked by a speedboat, with perpetrators using ladders to board the vessel resulting in the kidnap of two crew members believed to be one Russian and one Ukrainian.

Elsewhere on the same day, a survey vessel called Djibloho was boarded at the Luba anchorage in Equatorial Guinea with two Russian crew kidnapped.

“Whilst the trend of incidents within West Africa is showing a gradual decline, there is an upward trend in severity of incidents notably those involving kidnap for ransom. Vessels operating in this region must maintain the highest levels of vigilance and ensure that vessels are adequately hardened when required,” security consultants Dryad Global stated in a note to clients.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

