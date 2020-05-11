Home Sector Piracy Three pirate attacks in one day off West Africa May 11th, 2020 Sam Chambers Piracy

Piracy attacks continue to proliferate off West Africa with three incidents reported in just one day.

The tanker Yuan Qiu Hu was pursued by a speedboat for 45 minutes off Cameroon early on Saturday morning before a navy patrol boat scared off the pirates.

A few hours later the general cargo ship Rio Mitong was attacked by a speedboat, with perpetrators using ladders to board the vessel resulting in the kidnap of two crew members believed to be one Russian and one Ukrainian.

Elsewhere on the same day, a survey vessel called Djibloho was boarded at the Luba anchorage in Equatorial Guinea with two Russian crew kidnapped.

“Whilst the trend of incidents within West Africa is showing a gradual decline, there is an upward trend in severity of incidents notably those involving kidnap for ransom. Vessels operating in this region must maintain the highest levels of vigilance and ensure that vessels are adequately hardened when required,” security consultants Dryad Global stated in a note to clients.