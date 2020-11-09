AsiaOperations

Three robberies in six hours off Singapore

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang November 9, 2020
The Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia (ReCAAP) has reported three incidents of armed robbery against ships occurred in the eastbound lane of the Traffic Separation Scheme (TSS) in the Singapore Strait over the weekend.

The incidents happened within the space of just six hours and in close proximity to each other.

In all three incidents, there was no confrontation between the perpetrators and the crew.  Ship equipment and a lifebuoy were stolen in two of the incidents and nothing was stolen in the other incident.

The ships in the incidents were the oil tanker Zeno, and bulk carriers Lefkada and Atlantic Diana.

“The ReCAAP ISC is concerned with the continued occurrence of incidents in the Singapore Strait. As the perpetrators of these incidents are not arrested, there is a possibility of further incidents in the Singapore Strait. All ships are advised to exercise utmost vigilance, adopt extra precautionary measures and report all incidents immediately to the nearest coastal state,” ReCAAP said in a release.

With the three incidents, a total of 31 piracy incidents have been reported in the Singapore Strait since January.  

Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

