Thun Tankers orders another product tanker at Ferus Smit

Thun Tankers, part of Swedish owner Erik Thun Group, has placed an order at Dutch yard Ferus Smit for the construction of a 4,250 dwt product tanker.

The naabsamax size vessel will be delivered in May 2022 and will together with her sister ship will be chartered to UK-based Geos Group under a long-term agreement.

Ferus Smit has previously built more than 35 ships for Erik Thun Group, and it currently has another three product tankers being built for the group.

“With two high quality naabsamax size tankers we can offer increased flexibility in this niche segment. These tankers will be built to the absolutely latest design, enabling Geos Group Ltd. and their clients access to the most efficient and sustainable transport solution available in this segment,“ said Joakim Lund, CCO of Thun Tankers.

“As a company we are very confident that our long term partnership with Thun Tankers BV will provide us with a fleet of versatile tankers to carry on providing our clients with the service that is required. To have two NaabsaMAX vessels at our disposal will mean that we are able to grow our position in the market and continue to provide shipping solutions that make us more versatile for our customers, offering flexibility and access to niche ports around the UK, as well as ensuring our fleet is current and at the forefront of design,” added Barry Newton, managing director of Geos Group.