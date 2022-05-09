Thun Tankers taps Ferus Smit for pair of eco tankers

Sweden’s Thun Tankers, part of Erik Thun, has placed an order at Dutch yard Scheepswerf Ferus Smit for a pair of 7,999 dwt eco product tankers.

The vessels of the so-called R-class are a further development of Thun’s existing vessels with a focus on resource efficiency, environmental responsibility, and logistical reliability, the company said. The ships will feature adaptive propulsion to minimise energy usage; a UPS battery pack; the latest hull design; and the newest and most resource-efficient machinery.

“Our concept has always been to build and operate ships with a focus on the environment, sustainability and energy efficiency. We did this long before these matters made it to the global agenda. Continual improvement is our objective and these ordered vessels are good examples of that. Being in the shipping industry, we believe we can actually make a difference in the global perspective by being responsible and do our part,” stated Johan Källsson, managing director at Erik Thun.

No price has been revealed for the pair that will deliver during the first half of 2024, enter into the Gothia Tanker Alliance network and be technically managed by MF Shipping. Earlier this year, Erik Thun booked a new tanker of the so-called Vinga series at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard. The vessel sports a dual-fuel capability with LNG/LBG as fuel and a battery hybrid solution.