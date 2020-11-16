Dry CargoGreater ChinaOperations
Tianjin Shunhang to sell stake in CSC Phoenix
Chinese domestic dry bulk operator CSC Phoenix has announced that the administrators of Tianjin Shunhang Shipping will list its entire 17.84% stake in CSC Phoenix for sale by auction on December 17.
Tianjin Shunhang took over CSC Phoenix from its previous owner Sinotrans & CSC in 2015 but failed in an attempt to restructure it into a dredging company.
CSC Phoenix went into a liquidation process last year and Shanxi-based coal trader Nanye Group took control of the company by increasing its shareholding this year.
Wuhan-based CSC Phoenix reported a net profit of RMB10.85m ($1.65m) for the first three quarter of this year, an year-on-year decline of 63.36%