Tianjin Shunhang to sell stake in CSC Phoenix

Chinese domestic dry bulk operator CSC Phoenix has announced that the administrators of Tianjin Shunhang Shipping will list its entire 17.84% stake in CSC Phoenix for sale by auction on December 17.

Tianjin Shunhang took over CSC Phoenix from its previous owner Sinotrans & CSC in 2015 but failed in an attempt to restructure it into a dredging company.

CSC Phoenix went into a liquidation process last year and Shanxi-based coal trader Nanye Group took control of the company by increasing its shareholding this year.

Wuhan-based CSC Phoenix reported a net profit of RMB10.85m ($1.65m) for the first three quarter of this year, an year-on-year decline of 63.36%