Tidewater wraps up Swire Pacific Offshore acquisition

Houston-headquartered OSV owner Tidewater has announced the completion of its deal to acquire Singapore offshore vessel operator Swire Pacific Offshore, a subsidiary of Swire Pacific Limited.

The completion of the deal, first announced in March, adds 50 vessels to the Tidewater fleet making it the world’s leading OSV operator with a fleet of 174 vessels.

Quintin Kneen, president and CEO of Tidewater, commented, “We are pleased to announce the closing of this acquisition and we are excited to welcome our new employees and customers to Tidewater. This acquisition marks the completion of another important milestone in the strengthening of Tidewater’s leadership position in the OSV industry as we capitalize on the recovery of the offshore vessel market.”