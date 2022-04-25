AmericasAsiaOffshore

Tidewater wraps up Swire Pacific Offshore acquisition

Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesApril 25, 2022
0 248 Less than a minute

Houston-headquartered OSV owner Tidewater has announced the completion of its deal to acquire Singapore offshore vessel operator Swire Pacific Offshore, a subsidiary of Swire Pacific Limited.

The completion of the deal, first announced in March, adds 50 vessels to the Tidewater fleet making it the world’s leading OSV operator with a fleet of 174 vessels.

Quintin Kneen, president and CEO of Tidewater, commented, “We are pleased to announce the closing of this acquisition and we are excited to welcome our new employees and customers to Tidewater. This acquisition marks the completion of another important milestone in the strengthening of Tidewater’s leadership position in the OSV industry as we capitalize on the recovery of the offshore vessel market.”

Tags
Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesApril 25, 2022
0 248 Less than a minute
Photo of Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button