Tiger adds two more LNG tank container carriers at Yangzijiang

Tiger Clean Energy, a unit of Gerry Wang-led Tiger Gas, has declared options to order another two 25,000 dwt LNG tank container carriers.

The company ordered two vessels of the same type in June at Yangzijiang, with options for additional eight vessels. Delivery of the ships will start from 2022.

The ships, to be fitted with LNG dual-fuel engines, will be used to transport LNG tank containers from Malaysia to China and they are also equipped with the capability to transport breakbulk cargo.

Earlier in the year, Tiger Clean Energy entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Petronas under which the Malaysian state energy giant will supply LNG to Tiger’s LNG ISO tank filling facility at Bintulu in Malaysia.  

