Tiger Gas orders up to ten LNG tank container carriers at Yangzijiang

Gerry Wang-led Tiger Gas has entered the gas shipping business, having signed contracts with China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for the construction of up to ten LNG tank container carriers.

The contract is made up of a firm order for two ships, with options for an additional eight vessels.

The ships are jointly designed by Tiger Gas and Yangzijiang ,and will be fitted with LNG dual-fuel engines. They will be used to transport LNG tank containers and are also equipped with the capability to transport breakbulk cargo. Other specifications of the ship were not revealed.

The first ship of the series is expected to be delivered in the beginning of 2022.

Last month, Tiger Clean Energy (TCE), a unit of Tiger Gas, entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Petronas under which the Malaysian state energy giant will supply LNG to Tiger’s LNG ISO tank filling facility at Bintulu in Malaysia. TCE, via its LNG ISO tanks, will deliver the LNG to remote locations in China.

Gerry Wang has a history of ordering vessels at Yangzijiang, having ordered a series of containerships at the yard while he was at Seaspan.