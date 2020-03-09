Tiger Group invests in 14,000 teu Yangzijiang series

Clarkson Research Services is reporting a notable container comeback for one of the sector’s most famous pioneers.

Graham Porter-led Tiger Group Investments, via subsidiary Greathorse Tiger, has gone to a favoured yard, Yangzijiang in China, to order two firm LNG-fuelled 14,000 teu ships plus six options. The firm ships start to deliver from May 2022 with the options spreading into 2023.

While leading Canada’s Seaspan with Gerry Wang, Porter placed a huge number of orders at Yangzijiang, China’s largest private yard. Porter quit Seaspan three years ago and his since focused on a diverse array of investments.