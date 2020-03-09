Tiger Group invests in 14,000 teu Yangzijiang series

March 9th, 2020

Clarkson Research Services is reporting a notable container comeback for one of the sector’s most famous pioneers.

Graham Porter-led Tiger Group Investments, via subsidiary Greathorse Tiger, has gone to a favoured yard, Yangzijiang in China, to order two firm LNG-fuelled 14,000 teu ships plus six options. The firm ships start to deliver from May 2022 with the options spreading into 2023.

While leading Canada’s Seaspan with Gerry Wang, Porter placed a huge number of orders at Yangzijiang, China’s largest private yard. Porter quit Seaspan three years ago and his since focused on a diverse array of investments.

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

