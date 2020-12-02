Timber Exchange launches, chopping down inefficiencies in the logs trade

Centersource, a timber trade and technology company has launched Timber Exchange, a marketplace and digital toolset for forwarders, sawmills, and importers.

The digital platform provides users a with common marketplace and workspace that streamlines every step of the timber supply chain process.

“Companies in the Timber supply chain have regarded efficiency, transparency and accountability as an administrative burden and expense, rather than a competitive advantage that can be capitalised on. There’s a serious technology deficit in our industry. Timber Exchange offers an effective way to capture the competitive advantages of digital technology,” said Timber Exchange CEO and founder Amir Rahsad.