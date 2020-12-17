‘Tis the season for awards

Splash Extra is madly in love with awards and the ceremonies that follow, not anything like our founding fathers who seem so disgusted by them. Any excuse for getting people together in a festive mood should be embraced, especially as the year 2020, which turned out to be an annus horribilis haunted by the Covid-19 pandemic, is about to end.

In the words of The Freaky Wave: “And the best award for the best award ceremony that makes the best award for the best shipping award ceremony goes t...