Titan expands LNG bunkering network in Germany

Dutch LNG supplier Titan LNG has expanded the its presence in Germany with two local ports added to its LNG bunkering network.

The company has chartered 3,000 dwt LNG bunker vessel Engie Zeebrugge, which loaded LNG in Rotterdam and completed debut LNG bunkering operations at Port of Emden and Port of Brunsbuttel respectively.

“The LNG bunkering operations in both Emden and Brunsbuttel mark the growth in Titan’s ambitions into different locations and shows the availability of LNG in the ports of Europe. As Titan LNG, we are proud that these operations were executed safely and efficiently thanks to the excellent cooperation between all parties. We aim to deliver LNG anywhere and will add both Bio-LNG (BLNG) and Syn-LNG (SLNG), when available to decarbonize further,” said Michael Schaap, commercial director marine at Titan LNG.

Last month, Titan LNG secured EUR11m ($12.6m) funding from the European Union’s Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for its bio-LNG project.