Titan LNG to build new bunker barge

Dutch fuel supplier Titan LNG has launched a tender for a new LNG bunker barge which will supply LNG as a marine fuel in the Port of Zeebrugge and in the English Channel ports from 2023.

The new 4,200 cbm vessel, named Krios, will operate with multiple tanks to segregate streams of LNG and bio-LNG – the sustainable carbon neutral fuel produced from biological waste streams.

Michael Schaap, Titan LNG’s commercial director marine, said: “As demand for LNG, and increasingly bio-LNG, accelerates, ensuring the right infrastructure and supply is in place for our customers is essential. LNG is the only fuel choice available today which offers immediate and long-term benefits to reducing GHG emissions, and a clear pathway to achieving decarbonisation targets.”

The vessel has been designed by Germany’s HB Hunte Engineering, and follows the launch of FlexFueler002 , a co-built LNG bunkering barge from Titan LNG and gas infrastructure group Fluxys.

“With the new Titan Krios joining our expanding fleet, we will continue our efforts to enable a more sustainable future for shipping through global accessibility to LNG, bio-LNG and eventually clean LNG produced from green hydrogen.”