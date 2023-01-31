Titan picks up pair of Seapeak’s small-scale LNG carriers

Dutch fuel supplier Titan has purchased two small-scale LNG carriers from Stonepeak’s Canadian gas ship owner Seapeak for bunkering capability retrofits.

The 2011-built 12,000 cu m Seapeak Unikum and Seapeak Vision , VesselsValue estimates as worth around $61.5m in total, will be retrofitted for both transport and bunkering of LNG, liquefied biomethane (LBM), and in the longer-term hydrogen derived e-methane (e-LNG). After the upgrades, the vessels will be able to load at all major LNG terminals and perform ship-to-ship bunkering and loading operations, Titan said.

“Retrofitting these ships offers Titan even more flexibility in its clean fuel operations. The team is currently specifying the upgrades and finding a suitable shipyard for the retrofit work,” said Douwe de Jong, fleet development director at Titan.

The ships will join Titan’s fleet in March this year and operate in the Mediterranean and Northwestern Europe. The company said the new additions would allow it to deliver fuel to a wider range of LNG-powered vessels, including all containerships. The deal, including the retrofit, is financed by Sole Shipping Group through a long-term bareboat charter leasing structure, while Endegeest Consulting acted as an advisor to Titan.