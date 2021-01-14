Greater ChinaShipyards

Titan Quanzhou Shipyard sold in auction

Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 14, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute

The entire assets of Titan Quanzhou Shipyard has been sold in an online auction one year after the shipyard entered into liquidation process.

The shipyard assets were first listed for auction in November but the auction failed due to no bidders.

In the second around of the auction, the assets were sold for RMB1.2bn ($185m), 76.9% higher than the listing price of RMB682m, which is rarely seen in shipyard distress asset auctions in China. The buyer’s identify was not disclosed.

Financially troubled Titan Petrochemical has been disposing of its assets in recent years to improve its financial status. A Fujian court ruled to wind up Titan Quanzhou Shipyard in December 2019 at the request of a creditor. 

Jason Jiang Jason JiangJanuary 14, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button