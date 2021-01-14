Titan Quanzhou Shipyard sold in auction

The entire assets of Titan Quanzhou Shipyard has been sold in an online auction one year after the shipyard entered into liquidation process.

The shipyard assets were first listed for auction in November but the auction failed due to no bidders.

In the second around of the auction, the assets were sold for RMB1.2bn ($185m), 76.9% higher than the listing price of RMB682m, which is rarely seen in shipyard distress asset auctions in China. The buyer’s identify was not disclosed.

Financially troubled Titan Petrochemical has been disposing of its assets in recent years to improve its financial status. A Fujian court ruled to wind up Titan Quanzhou Shipyard in December 2019 at the request of a creditor.