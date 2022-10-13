Titan to set up world’s largest bio-LNG plant at Amsterdam port

Dutch fuel supplier Titan has moved to build what it says would be the world’s largest biomethane liquefaction plant (bio-LNG) in the Port of Amsterdam.

Formerly known as Titan LNG, the company will build and operate a 200,000 tonnes per year plant, with production expected in 2025, in partnership with biogas supplier BioValue and Linde Engineering, which will perform the basic engineering for the project.

As part of the project, BioValue will construct a new biogas plant, adjacent to Titan’s plant to supply a significant part of the biogas required for the total bio-LNG production. The remaining biogas will be sourced from other production installations throughout Europe that are connected to the existing gas grid.

The plant will be located adjacent to Titan’s berth in the Port of Amsterdam, from whom the land will be leased. The bulk of the bio-LNG volumes produced will be supplied to ships of Titan’s launching customer, while for the remaining volumes, truck refuelling stations and industrial customers are also within scope, the company said.

Titan said the project will only source biogas from sustainable feedstocks that are compliant with the latest EU Renewable Energy Directive and are International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) certified. Other sustainable integrations in the plant include the capturing and utilisation of the biogenic CO2 side stream, and the hydrogen-ready design to enable future production of e-methane where the biogenic CO2 is combined with green hydrogen.

Ronald van Selm, CTO at Titan, commented: “Titan is committed to decarbonise shipping by supplying bio-LNG and any other renewable fuels such as hydrogen-derived methane, also known as E-LNG. Strategic value chain collaborations are paramount to ramping up alternative fuel production to the scale required for shipping.”

Roon van Maanen, director of energy and circular industry at Port of Amsterdam, added: “Having the energy transition, circular economy and clean shipping at the core of our sustainability strategy, Port of Amsterdam welcomes the novel renewable fuel plant with full support. We want to reduce emissions in our port area and lead the way in the transition to a sustainable society. This plant, with its hydrogen-ready design, is a perfect example that fits seamlessly with our long-term strategy for the port.”