TMN picks up Eastern Pacific aframax

Thailand’s TMN has dived into the secondhand market, adding its biggest ship to date.

Sources tell Splash that the privately owned Thai tanker player has added a 12-year-old aframax, named Marmara Sea, from Idan Ofer’s Eastern Pacific. The newly delivered ship has repainted its name to TMN Plentitude earlier this month and the ship has been reregistered to the Thai flag, joining two other tankers.

TMN was set up in 2006 as a joint venture between the now folded state-owned Thai Maritime Navigation and members of the Thai Ship’s Owners Association.

While TMN has not made headlines for years, Eastern Pacific’s aframax arm has been particularly active this year.

Earlier this week, Splash reported that the prominent tanker player had sold two vintage aframaxes to Kerrison International Shipping, an affiliate of Hong Kong´s Goldwin.