‘Together we are stronger’

InterManager, the international association for third-party managers, had a busy 2022 planned, and then Vladimir Putin came along with other ideas.
When Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 the association went into overdrive, showing members genuine value for money with its unstinting pursuit of solutions to myriad problems created by the restrictions suddenly put in place against the world’s largest country.
InterManager quickly established twice-weekly Zoom chats where members could s...
⊗
To continue reading, please login below or subscribe here.