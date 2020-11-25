AsiaOffshore Wind

Tokyo Gas joins Chiba offshore wind projects

Tokyo Gas has joined the joint venture established by Shizen Energy and Canada’s Northland Power for the development of offshore wind projects in Chiba Prefecture, Japan.

Each of the partners will be shareholders of Chiba Offshore Wind (COW), the development vehicle for the projects, with a combined team of more than 30 people. COW is developing projects off the Pacific Ocean coastline of Chiba, with the target to achieve promising area designation.

“The company will continue expanding its renewable power business, both domestically and overseas, to achieve its renewable power transaction volume target of 5GW by 2030,” Tokyo Gas said in a statement.

