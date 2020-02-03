Home Sector Tech Toll Group shuts down several systems after suspected cyber attack February 3rd, 2020 Grant Rowles Tech

Australian transport and logistics company Toll Group has had to shut down a number of systems in response to a suspected cyber security attack.

The company said it is investigating the cause of the incident.

“We expect several Toll customer-facing applications to be impacted as a result. Our immediate priority is to resume services to impacted customers as soon as possible. We will continue to provide regular updates,” the company said in a statement on its website.

Toll Group owns a fleet of seven vessels, made up of four roros, a general cargo vessel, an MPP and an anchor handling tug supply vessel.

Last week, Splash reported that UK marine engineering consultancy London Offshore Consultants (LOC) Group was hacked by a group known as Maze.