Toll Group shuts down several systems after suspected cyber attack
Australian transport and logistics company Toll Group has had to shut down a number of systems in response to a suspected cyber security attack.
The company said it is investigating the cause of the incident.
“We expect several Toll customer-facing applications to be impacted as a result. Our immediate priority is to resume services to impacted customers as soon as possible. We will continue to provide regular updates,” the company said in a statement on its website.
Toll Group owns a fleet of seven vessels, made up of four roros, a general cargo vessel, an MPP and an anchor handling tug supply vessel.
Last week, Splash reported that UK marine engineering consultancy London Offshore Consultants (LOC) Group was hacked by a group known as Maze.
