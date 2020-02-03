Toll Group shuts down several systems after suspected cyber attack

February 3rd, 2020

Australian transport and logistics company Toll Group has had to shut down a number of systems in response to a suspected cyber security attack.

The company said it is investigating the cause of the incident.

“We expect several Toll customer-facing applications to be impacted as a result. Our immediate priority is to resume services to impacted customers as soon as possible. We will continue to provide regular updates,” the company said in a statement on its website.

Toll Group owns a fleet of seven vessels, made up of four roros, a general cargo vessel, an MPP and an anchor handling tug supply vessel.

Last week, Splash reported that UK marine engineering consultancy London Offshore Consultants (LOC) Group was hacked by a group known as Maze.

