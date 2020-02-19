Tomini Shipping to list in Norway

February 19th, 2020 Dry Cargo, Middle East, Operations 0 comments

UAE-based bulker operator Tomini Shipping has registered for listing on the Norwegian Over the Counter (NOTC) market.

“Our ambition is to meet global transportation needs through expanding our fleet with the latest eco-friendly, technologically advanced vessels, which are able to deliver exceptional services to our global client network. With our experienced management team and highly motivated employees, Tomini Shipping is read to lead the way,” said Imtiaz Shaikh, chairman of Tomini Shipping.

The company said it would countine to look for new investment and acquisition opportunities that fit the company’s existing business platform.

Tomini Shipping currently operates 12 ultramax dry bulk carriers and has three kamsarmax newbuildings under construction at Taizhou Kouan Shipbuilding.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

