Tongli Shipping inks kamsarmax sale and leaseback deal with CSSC Shipping

CSSC Shipping, the financial leasing unit of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, has entered into a sale and leaseback deal with Singapore-based Tongli Shipping for two kamsarmax bulkers.

Under the deal, CSSC Shipping will acquire two newbuild 82,000 dwt bulk carriers from Tongli Shipping and charter them back to the company for a period of 120 months.

The vessels are currently under construction at Chengxi Shipyard and are expected to be delivered by October 2022 and January 2023.

The total estimated charterhire to be paid to CSSC Shipping is around $65.7m including lease interest of $13.85m.