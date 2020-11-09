Dry CargoGreater ChinaShipyards
Tongli Shipping orders bulker trio at Chengxi Shipyard
Chinese owner Tongli Shipping has placed an order at CSSC Chengxi Shipyard for the construction of up to three 82,000 dwt bulk carriers.
The contracts include a firm order for two ships and an option for another ship. Deliveries are scheduled in October 2022 and January 2023.
Tongli Shipping is a subsidiary of Ningbo Marine and mainly provides coal transport services. The company currently owns one panamax bulker and one panamax tanker according to VesselsValue.