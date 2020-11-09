Dry CargoGreater ChinaShipyards

Tongli Shipping orders bulker trio at Chengxi Shipyard

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang November 9, 2020
0 71 Less than a minute

Chinese owner Tongli Shipping has placed an order at CSSC Chengxi Shipyard for the construction of up to three 82,000 dwt bulk carriers.

The contracts include a firm order for two ships and an option for another ship. Deliveries are scheduled in October 2022 and January 2023.

Tongli Shipping is a subsidiary of Ningbo Marine and mainly provides coal transport services. The company currently owns one panamax bulker and one panamax tanker according to VesselsValue.

Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close