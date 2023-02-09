ContainersDry CargoEurope

Tonnage offload accelerates at Navios Maritime Partners

Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesFebruary 9, 2023
Active seller Navios Maritime Partners is busy offloading bulk and container tonnage.

Greek player W-Marine has been identified as the taker of the 11-year-old, 93,000 dwt Jupiter N, while broking sources note that several more deals are in the making.

Sources tell Splash the outfit is processing to sell the 12-year-old Serenity N, a Chinese-built supramax for just over $12m, a new low for this type of tonnage. The price is down by about $4m in six months.

Sale registers note that the company also has offloaded two panamaxes, the 2007-built Navios Prosperity I, and the two-year-old Navios Taurus. Earlier this week, Splash reported a cabotage-focused owner from Indonesia tabling just under $15m for the 14-year-old Navios Amaryllis, a 58,000 dwt, Tsuneishi Zhousan-built supramax.

Navios Maritime Partners recently disclosed it had sold 14 bulk and container ships since September.

