Tonnage offload accelerates at Navios Maritime Partners

Active seller Navios Maritime Partners is busy offloading bulk and container tonnage.

Greek player W-Marine has been identified as the taker of the 11-year-old, 93,000 dwt Jupiter N, while broking sources note that several more deals are in the making.

Sources tell Splash the outfit is processing to sell the 12-year-old Serenity N, a Chinese-built supramax for just over $12m, a new low for this type of tonnage. The price is down by about $4m in six months.

Sale registers note that the company also has offloaded two panamaxes, the 2007-built Navios Prosperity I, and the two-year-old Navios Taurus. Earlier this week, Splash reported a cabotage-focused owner from Indonesia tabling just under $15m for the 14-year-old Navios Amaryllis, a 58,000 dwt, Tsuneishi Zhousan-built supramax.

Navios Maritime Partners recently disclosed it had sold 14 bulk and container ships since September.