Tons of Russian timber wash ashore

A big clear-up is underway at a remote Russian village in the far east of the country after many tons of lumber washed ashore following a suspected cargo shift from a general cargo ship, which had loaded timber at Olga port in Primorye.

The 6,280 dwt general cargo ship Maria , carrying lumber for local timber company Terneyles, experienced a dramatic cargo collapse over the weekend, with images of the washed up wood hitting around 1km of shoreline emerging on Russian media over the past couple of days.

The ship has since anchored at Plastun Bay, north of Preobrazheniya, while investigations into the accident get underway.