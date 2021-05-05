Top German steel mills work with Rotterdam port to develop hydrogen supply chains

In the course of their transformation paths towards climate-neutral steel making, thyssenkrupp Steel and HKM have made clear they will require large quantities of hydrogen to produce steel without coal. For decades, both companies have been importing coal, iron ore and other raw materials via their own terminal in Rotterdam, using inland barges as well as rail to transport it to their blast furnaces in Duisburg.

Together, the partners will explore hydrogen import opportunities via Rotterdam as well as a possible pipeline corridor between Rotterdam and thyssenkrupp Steel’s and HKM’s steel sites in Duisburg.