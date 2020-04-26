Home Sector Tankers Top Ships and Gunvor partner up on MR product tanker pair April 27th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Tankers

Top Ships has shelled out $27m to a company affiliated with CEO Evangelos Pistiolis for a 50% interest in two vessel owning companies that own scrubber-fitted 50,000 dwt eco MR product tankers Eco Yosemite Park and Eco Joshua Park.

Pistiolis has also sold the other 50% stake to a subsidiary of Gunvor Group, with the vessels set to go on charter to Gunvor’s Clearlake Shipping for five years, with two additional optional years.

Both of the vessels were delivered from Hyundai Mipo shipyard in March.

In February, Top Ships and Gunvor’s Clearlake Shipping confirmed the sale of MR2 tankers Eco Holmby Hills and Eco Palm Desert, owned in a 50-50 joint venture.