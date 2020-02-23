Home Sector Tankers Top Ships confirms sale of Gunvor joint venture MR tankers February 24th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Tankers

Evangelos Pistiolis-led Top Ships has confirmed the sale of two MR2 tankers owned by the company in a 50-50 joint venture with Gunvor’s Clearlake Shipping.

Confirming a report by Splash earlier this month, Tops Ships says the 49,700 dwt Hyundai Vinashin-built sister ships Eco Holmby Hills and Eco Palm Desert have been sold to unaffiliated third parties. Brokers were reporting the sale to JP Morgan for a price of $35m each.

Top Ships expects the sales to be closed during March, and it expects to incur impairment charges ranging from $1.5m to $3.5m.

Top Ships sold two other MR2 product tankers, Stenaweco Elegance and Eco Palm Desert, earlier this month.