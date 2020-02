Home Sector Tankers Top Ships confirms tanker sales February 7th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Tankers

Greek tanker owner Top Ships has announced the sale of two MR2 product tanker Stenaweco Elegance and Eco Palm Desert to unaffiliated third parties.

Stenaweco Elegance and Eco Palm Desert are currently chartered to Stena Weco and Shell respectively.

Tops Ships expects to conclude the deal within the first quarter.

Earlier this week, multiple shipbroking houses reported that JP Morgan Global Maritime acquired two MR tankers from Top Ships.