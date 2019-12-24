Top Ships secures financing for newbuilding pair

Greek tanker owner Top Ships has entered into an agreement with a major Chinese financier to secure up to $60.2m financing for two newbuilding MR tankers.

Top Ships had earlier this month acquired two companies, Santa Catalina and Santa Monica, that have newbuildings contracts for two scrubber-fitted 50,000 dwt product tankers from an entity affiliated with the company’s CEO Evangelos Pistiolis for a total of $14.35m.

The vessels, which are currently under construction at Hyundai Mipo in South Korea, are due for delivery in February 2020 and will go straight into three-year charters with Trafigura Maritime Logistics. The charters also have a two-year extension option.