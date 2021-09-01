Top Ships sells last non-scrubber fitted tanker

Top Ships has sold its last non-scrubber fitted vessel, the 2016-built MR2 product tanker Nord Valiant , to unaffiliated third parties.

The Nasdaq-listed Greek tanker owner said the related financing had been prepaid in full and the net cash proceeds of the sale amounted to around $6.9m, before sale-related fees and expenses.

Top Ships but did not reveal any further information. The Liberian-flagged Nord Valiant was built by Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding and is worth around $25.2m, according to VesselsValue.