Top Ships sells last non-scrubber fitted tanker

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinSeptember 1, 2021
Top Ships has sold its last non-scrubber fitted vessel, the 2016-built MR2 product tanker Nord Valiant, to unaffiliated third parties.

The Nasdaq-listed Greek tanker owner said the related financing had been prepaid in full and the net cash proceeds of the sale amounted to around $6.9m, before sale-related fees and expenses.

Top Ships but did not reveal any further information. The Liberian-flagged Nord Valiant was built by Hyundai Vietnam Shipbuilding and is worth around $25.2m, according to VesselsValue.

